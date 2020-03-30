Global  

Will Wimbledon 2020 be cancelled?

Will Wimbledon 2020 be cancelled?

Will Wimbledon 2020 be cancelled?

Barry Cowan says he can't see how this year's Wimbledon will be able to take place given the coronavirus pandemic

Tweets about this

isaacfromFL

Isaac Rodriguez Wimbledon will be cancelled for the 1st time since World War II 13 minutes ago

todayng

TODAY RT @NigeriaNewsdesk: Wimbledon will be cancelled – German official https://t.co/XT1kXdfnbt 13 minutes ago

NigeriaNewsdesk

Nigeria Newsdesk Wimbledon will be cancelled – German official https://t.co/XT1kXdfnbt 14 minutes ago

JacobERAllen

Jacob RT @CoffeeBreakTens: Amazing stuff in this article... Highlights, -Wimbledon and Grass CANCEL -French Open will get smacked -US Open in s… 44 minutes ago

foldfreenews

News for the masses Wimbledon will be cancelled, says German tennis official - report https://t.co/T9zGtYt6gh 46 minutes ago

PShuck

𝒫𝒶𝓉𝓇𝒾𝒸𝓀 𝒮𝒽𝓊𝒸𝓀 With #Wimbledon being cancelled I imagine we will at least get @GlennClarkRadio playing tennis in his backyard taking on all comers. 48 minutes ago

deep221187

Deep kushwaha RT @republic: Wimbledon 2020 to be cancelled after emergency board meeting on Wednesday: Report #Tennisnews #Sportsnews https://t.co/rHO11T… 49 minutes ago

sandeeprrao1991

VOBLR🇮🇳 RT @Xpress_Sports: The Wimbledon tennis championships which were scheduled to be played between June 29 to July 12 will be cancelled this w… 54 minutes ago

