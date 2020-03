Shocker from UP: Disinfectant sprayed on migrants in Bareilly upon return | Oneindia News

THIS IS UP'S BAREILLY.

THESE MEN, WOMEN AND CHILDREN ARE THE MIGRANT LABOURERS THAT HAVE ARRIVED ON ONE OF THE BUSES PLIED BY THE UP GOVT.THE MAN IN A PROTECTIVE GEAR TELLS THEM TO SQUAT AND COVER THEIR EYES AND THAT OF THEIR CHILDREN.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT IS BOUND TO SHOCK YOU.

THE MAN IN THE PROTECTIVE GEAR SPRAYS DISINFECTANT DIRECTLY OVER THESE PEOPLE.

THEY CAN BE HEARD CRYING OUT AS THEIR EYES STING.

THEIR SEEMS TO BE NO END TO THEIR PLIGHT AS THEY CONTINUE TO SUFFER.

WHAT IS MORE SHOCKING IS THAT THE POLICEMEN CAN BE SEEN STANDING, WATCHING ALL THIS HAPPENING.

THE VIDEO HAS BEEN WIDELY CRITICISED ON THE SOCIAL MEDIA.

AFTER THE CLIP LED TO CRITICISM OF THE DISTRICT ADMINISTRATION, AN OFFICIAL SAID: "THE MIGRANTS WERE SPRAYED WITH A MIX OF CHLORINE AND WATER...