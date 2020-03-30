Global  

Mindful Moment with Mike: Keeping Fit While Staying at Home

Mindful Moment with Mike: Keeping Fit While Staying at Home
Mindful Moment with Mike: Keeping Fit While Staying at Home
Mindful Moment with Mike: Keeping Fit While Staying at Home

"MENTALLY" WITH ALL THAT'SGOING ON AND EVERYONE BEINGSTUCK AT HOME.

BUT TODAYHE'S GOING TO FOCUS ON THEBODY.

HERE'S MIKE BROOKSWITH TODAY'S MINDFUL MOMENTWITH MIKEPROFESSIONALS SAY STAYINGPHYSICALLY FIT IS EQUALLYIMPORTANT AS STAYINGMENTALLY FIT.

I TALKEDWITH AN EXPERT WHO CAME UPWITH A GREAT IDEA ON HOW SHECAN HELP SOME PEOPLECONTINUE WITH THEIR EXERCISEROUTINE AND HELP OTHERSSTART A NEW ONE.

CHRISTIGIBSON AND HER SON RYDER ARESTREAMING ON TWITCH.TVPROVIDING PERSPERATION,INSPIRATION, AND BUILDING ANONLINE COMMUNITY.WITH EVERYTHING GOING ONRECENTLY I DECIDED I WOULDSWITCH UP MY OWN PERSONALTRAINING ROUTINE TO HELPOTHERS AS FAR AS GIVINGIDEAS.

I'M MORE THAN WILLINGTO ANSWER ANY QUESTIONS.YOU KNOW PEOPLE WILL COME INAND SAY MY BACK HURTS WHATKIND OF STRETCHES CAN I DOTO HELP MY BACK, OR I DON'TKNOW HOW TO DO A SQUAT, CANYOU SHOW ME THE PROPERTECHNIQUE FOR A SQUAT.

THEMAJORITY OF MY STREAM IS MEGOING THROUGH MY PROGRAM,BUT WHENEVER RYDER COMES OUTI'LL PROGRAM IT AROUND HIMTO WHERE HE CAN INTERACT ANDHE CAN DO THINGS AND ASKQUESTIONS.CHRISTI SAYS SHE'S GOING TOSTREAM THREE TO FOUR HOURSALMOST EVERY DAY.

SO YOUCERTAINLY HAVE TIME TO CHECKIT OUT AND GET FIT.

SHE'SALSO WORKING WITH OTHERSPECIAL ATHLETES JUST LIKEHER COOL SON RYDER WHO IS ANAMAZING BASKETBALL PLAYER.SO IF YOU WANT TO CHECK ITOUT, GO TOWWW.TWITCH.TV/CHRISTIGIBSONFITNESS.

..

THAT'S CHRISTIWITH AN I.

REPORTING FROMMY LIVING ROOM... MIKEBROOKS... TWO WORKS FOR YOU.THE CITY OF TULSA ANDJENKS..

ISSUE SAFER AT HOMEORDERS...




