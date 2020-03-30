Mindful Moment with Mike: Keeping Fit While Staying at Home

"MENTALLY" WITH ALL THAT'SGOING ON AND EVERYONE BEINGSTUCK AT HOME.

CHRISTIGIBSON AND HER SON RYDER ARESTREAMING ON TWITCH.TVPROVIDING PERSPERATION,INSPIRATION, AND BUILDING ANONLINE COMMUNITY.WITH EVERYTHING GOING ONRECENTLY I DECIDED I WOULDSWITCH UP MY OWN PERSONALTRAINING ROUTINE TO HELPOTHERS AS FAR AS GIVINGIDEAS.

I'M MORE THAN WILLINGTO ANSWER ANY QUESTIONS.YOU KNOW PEOPLE WILL COME INAND SAY MY BACK HURTS WHATKIND OF STRETCHES CAN I DOTO HELP MY BACK, OR I DON'TKNOW HOW TO DO A SQUAT, CANYOU SHOW ME THE PROPERTECHNIQUE FOR A SQUAT.

THEMAJORITY OF MY STREAM IS MEGOING THROUGH MY PROGRAM,BUT WHENEVER RYDER COMES OUTI'LL PROGRAM IT AROUND HIMTO WHERE HE CAN INTERACT ANDHE CAN DO THINGS AND ASKQUESTIONS.CHRISTI SAYS SHE'S GOING TOSTREAM THREE TO FOUR HOURSALMOST EVERY DAY.

SO YOUCERTAINLY HAVE TIME TO CHECKIT OUT AND GET FIT.

SHE'SALSO WORKING WITH OTHERSPECIAL ATHLETES JUST LIKEHER COOL SON RYDER WHO IS ANAMAZING BASKETBALL PLAYER.SO IF YOU WANT TO CHECK ITOUT, GO TOWWW.TWITCH.TV/CHRISTIGIBSONFITNESS.

