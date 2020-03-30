Global  

Social distancing guidelines extended for 30 days

STILL IN THE EARLY STAGES OFTHIS PANDEMIC.FEDERAL SOCIAL DISTANCINGGUIDELINES HAVE BEEN EXTENDEDFOR AT LEAST ANOTHER 30 DAYSUNTIL THE END OF APRIL.PRESIDENT TRUMP ORIGINALLY SAIDHE WANTED TO SEE EVERYTHING BACKTO NORMAL BY EASTER.BUT NOW, HE'S SAYING THAT THEHOPE IS THAT THE COUNTRY WILL BEIN A STATE OF RECOVERY BY JUNE.




All435Reps

All 435 Reps RT @USRepGaryPalmer: President Trump has extended his social distancing guidelines through April 30th to continue America's efforts to slow… 7 seconds ago

junbreaker

king jun RT @JoselynFloresxo: Social distancing guidelines extended till April 30th. So all you fucks seriously stop fucking going out and only inte… 8 seconds ago

USRepGaryPalmer

Gary Palmer President Trump has extended his social distancing guidelines through April 30th to continue America's efforts to s… https://t.co/vFimT22PQD 12 seconds ago

herewrites

Herewrites 😷 RT @FinancialTimes: The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 700,000, Donald Trump extended US social distancing guidelines… 55 seconds ago

generalrevoluc

generalrevolucionario RT @CNBC: President Trump extended national social-distancing guidelines to April 30 yesterday. https://t.co/PYadTWzMyE 1 minute ago

SheWants_Ad3

Arthur Dunkley RT @ShaunCrawf20: After hearing they extended social distancing guidelines to April 30th😩 https://t.co/NM9LGIHxe9 2 minutes ago

vcarman

Vickie 🐞 RT @danielchaitin7: Looks like Steve Bannon called it. He predicted Trump will opt for 'harder lockdown' to fight coronavirus. The presiden… 2 minutes ago

isabelmariii_

bad seed RT @OfficialJoelF: Federal social distancing guidelines have been extended through at least April 30. 2 minutes ago

