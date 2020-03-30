Mayor Marty Walsh Frustrated By Lack Of Social Distancing In Parks now < > Embed Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:04s - Published Mayor Marty Walsh Frustrated By Lack Of Social Distancing In Parks The city of Boston said they would close down parks if residents don't take social distancing seriously during the coronavirus crisis. WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler reports. 0

