Drake Shares Photos of His Son Adonis for the First Time

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:20s
Drake Shares Photos of His Son Adonis for the First Time

Drake Shares Photos of His Son Adonis for the First Time

Drake Shares Photos of His Son Adonis for the First Time Drake had not shared any photos of his two-year-old son since it was revealed that he had a child in 2018.

Adonis' mother, retired adult film star Sophie Brussaux, was featured in one of the photos posted to his Instagram account.

Drake also included a lengthy Instagram post along with the photos of his son.

Drake, via Instagram Drake, via Instagram Drake, via Instagram Pusha-T first revealed Drake's secret child on his 2018 diss track, “Story of Adidon.” Drake later confirmed the birth of his son on his 2018 album, 'Scorpion.'

