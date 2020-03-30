Drake Shares Photos of His Son
Adonis for the First Time Drake had not shared any photos of his
two-year-old son since it was revealed
that he had a child in 2018.
Adonis' mother, retired adult film star Sophie Brussaux,
was featured in one of the photos posted
to his Instagram account.
Drake also included a lengthy Instagram post
along with the photos of his son.
Drake, via Instagram Drake, via Instagram Drake, via Instagram Pusha-T first revealed Drake's secret child
on his 2018 diss track, “Story of Adidon.” Drake later confirmed the birth of
his son on his 2018 album, 'Scorpion.'