Drake Shares Photos of His Son Adonis for the First Time Drake had not shared any photos of his two-year-old son since it was revealed that he had a child in 2018.

Adonis' mother, retired adult film star Sophie Brussaux, was featured in one of the photos posted to his Instagram account.

Drake also included a lengthy Instagram post along with the photos of his son.

Drake, via Instagram Drake, via Instagram Drake, via Instagram Pusha-T first revealed Drake's secret child on his 2018 diss track, “Story of Adidon.” Drake later confirmed the birth of his son on his 2018 album, 'Scorpion.'