How We’re Mourning Without Attending Funerals In The Coronavirus Lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted life as we know it across the world, including how we manage death.

Funeral director Amy Szott gives advice for families and friends who may find themselves unable to attend the funeral of a loved one due to the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

From live streaming the service, to holding an online wake, Szott emphasises a time for creativity and minding meaningful ways to mourn.

