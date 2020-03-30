War on Covid-19: What happened today

As cornavirus cases surge across the nation, Hindustan Times brings you top updates from the day.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked for a report on Nizamuddin spread as six people were found positive of Covid-19.

The people had reportedly attended a religious gathering.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry clarified over the community spread.

The government also clarified that there won't be an extension of lockdown.

