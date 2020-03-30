Global  

Nevada distilleries switch from alcohol to hand sanitizer

Alcohol distilleries in Nevada are solving the hand sanitizer shortage by turning their attention to the product to help customers.

Distilleries are combining their key ingredient - germ killing ethanol - with Aloe vera or other chemicals to make hand sanitizer.

The Centers for Disease Control says solutions of at least 70% alcohol are effective.

SHORTAGE.THEY ARE TURNING THEIRATTENTION TO THE PRODUCT TOHELP SOOTHE CUSTOMERS.DISTILLERIES ARE COMBININGTHEIR KEY INGREDIENT -GERM-KILLING ETHANOL - WITHALOE VERA OR OTHER CHEMICALS TOMAKE THE HAND SANITIZER.THE CDC SAYS SOLUTIONS OF ATLEAST 70% ALCOHOL ARE EFFECTIVEFOR DISINFECTING.GOVERNOR STEVE SISOLAK ISMAKING SURE EVERYONE CAN STAY




