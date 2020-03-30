Rock Star Alan Merrill Of 'I Love Rock 'n' Roll' Fame Dies After Covid-19 Diagnosis

Musician, Alan Merrill, who wrote and recorded the original version of "I Love Rock 'n' Roll," died on Sunday.

According to CNN, the 69-year old rock star died in New York after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Merrill enjoyed fame in Japan in the 1970s and wrote and recorded the anthem "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" in 1975.

He wrote the song with bandmate Jake Hooker, who died in 2014.

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts covered the song in 1982 and the single shot to the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

The song was later certified platinum by the Recording Industry of America Association.