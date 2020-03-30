Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rock Star Alan Merrill Of 'I Love Rock 'n' Roll' Fame Dies After Covid-19 Diagnosis

Rock Star Alan Merrill Of 'I Love Rock 'n' Roll' Fame Dies After Covid-19 Diagnosis

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Rock Star Alan Merrill Of 'I Love Rock 'n' Roll' Fame Dies After Covid-19 Diagnosis

Rock Star Alan Merrill Of 'I Love Rock 'n' Roll' Fame Dies After Covid-19 Diagnosis

Musician, Alan Merrill, who wrote and recorded the original version of "I Love Rock 'n' Roll," died on Sunday.

According to CNN, the 69-year old rock star died in New York after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Merrill enjoyed fame in Japan in the 1970s and wrote and recorded the anthem "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" in 1975.

He wrote the song with bandmate Jake Hooker, who died in 2014.

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts covered the song in 1982 and the single shot to the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

The song was later certified platinum by the Recording Industry of America Association.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Roberto94835651

Roberto Robledo RT @XHNews: Rock star Alan Merrill of 'I Love Rock 'n' Roll' fame dies after Covid-19 diagnosis https://t.co/kxi510z2U5 3 minutes ago

sisario

Ben Sisario RIP Alan Merrill. Well before "I Love Rock 'n' Roll," he was one of the first Westerners to be a rock star in Japan. https://t.co/VWLgwtauN0 3 minutes ago

XHNorthAmerica

Xinhua North America Rock star Alan Merrill of 'I Love Rock 'n' Roll' fame dies after Covid-19 diagnosis https://t.co/wZgLRs0tWl 7 minutes ago

XHNews

China Xinhua News Rock star Alan Merrill of 'I Love Rock 'n' Roll' fame dies after Covid-19 diagnosis https://t.co/kxi510z2U5 7 minutes ago

chaos_slc

A. A. Moore 🌊😎💙✌️🐕🐱🐾🏳️‍🌈♀️ Merrill, 69, was a big star in Japan in the 1970s and wrote and recorded the anthem "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" in 1975… https://t.co/psDS7LwEFf 7 minutes ago

princess6_9

⚡CO⚡️ RT @ThatEricAlper: Alan Merrill has passed away. In the early 1970s Merrill was the first westerner to achieve pop star status in Japan, an… 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.