North American International Auto Show Canceled Its Venue To Be Converted Into Coronavirus Hospital

The North American International Auto Show, has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The show's organizers confirmed the cancellation over the weekend.

The auto show was canceled amid plans to use its venue as a temporary field hospital for COVID-19 patients.

According to Business Insider, the large convention venue will be used as a hospital for at least six months.

Organizers say the next North American International Auto Show will likely be in June 2021.

