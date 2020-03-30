Global  

Navy Hospital Ship USNS Comfort Arrives To Help In New York City

The 70,000-ton vessel USNS Comfort docked at Pier 90 around 11 a.m.

Monday.

Its 1,000 beds are designated for patients with non-coronavirus issues.

CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

