Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:49s - Published < > Embed
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson to Continue 'Sheltering in Place and Social Distancing' The Hollywood couple was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month while in Australia.

After recovering from the virus, they flew back to Los Angeles via private jet this week.

Hanks and Wilson spent weeks in isolation in Australia before flying home.

Hanks was reportedly spotted doing a celebratory dance at the airport after landing.

