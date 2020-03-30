Global  

2 Chainz and Lil Wayne to Release Another Collaborative Album This Year The two rappers joined forces on 'ColleGrove' in 2016.

2 Chainz has confirmed a follow-up will be on the way later this year.

2 Chainz, via Instagram Live 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne have previously dropped hints of more collaborative work.

In April 2016, just a month after 'ColleGrove' was released, 2 Chainz said he and Wayne had "plenty" more tunes to come.

Lil Wayne went even further and said a second joint album was "already done."

