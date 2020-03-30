Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > At WH Briefing, My Pillow CEO Tells Americans To Read Bible

At WH Briefing, My Pillow CEO Tells Americans To Read Bible

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
At WH Briefing, My Pillow CEO Tells Americans To Read Bible

At WH Briefing, My Pillow CEO Tells Americans To Read Bible

President Donald Trump called My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell to the podium during a White House briefing on the coronavirus.

Lindell told Americans to read the bible and pray.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Granner1

texasfarmgirl1836 I LOVE ⁦@realMikeLindell⁩! He is such an inspiration 2 Americans! I have not purchased a pillow yet but I’m going 2… https://t.co/pF84Ke90ph 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.