Animal adoptions increase

An unprecedented surge in applications.... as coronavirus keeps humans isolated.

As newschannel two's brent kearney reports -- with more time to give to dogs and cats....adoptions continue locally.

"adoption numbers are up here at the susquehanna spca.

But during this health crisis, they're still in need of your support."

None it takes alot of love and effort to care for these vocal cats and dogs stacie haynes with the susquehanna spca tells me the good news is that adoption rates are increasing.

"you know people are reaching out saying for a long time, i've wanted an animal to add to our family but i just didnt have time well now i do.

So they're reaching out and they're adopting and its wonderful."

Haynes tells me adoptions have gone up 11 percent since the beginning of the year.

But she says fostering has increased by over 30 percent.

Which haynes says makes the biggest difference.

"so typically almost everything that we do is here at the shelter, but thats not really possible to keep moving forward in the same speed that we have always have, we need help.

And we need to reach out to people who can foster.

So folks that are able to take them into their home because they are fostering, are teaching them to walk on a leash they're teaching them to be house trained."

Stacie says the support from the community has been overwhelming.

But donations especially now are still needed.

"we know people arent looking for ways to spend money at this point, but when you donate to an animal shelter, you're donating to animals that are in need.

Because folks are becoming homeless folks are becoming sick.

And we are that safety net to help them take care of their animals so we really do need donations at this time."

