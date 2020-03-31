Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How To Get Your $1200 Stimulus Check

How To Get Your $1200 Stimulus Check

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:38s - Published
How To Get Your $1200 Stimulus Check

How To Get Your $1200 Stimulus Check

A $2 trillion economic relief bill was signed into law on Friday for the United States.

This means many Americans will soon receive one-time payments of up to $1,200.

To get a stimulus check from the IRS, you need to have a Social Security number.

You will also need to meet certain adjusted gross income (AGI) thresholds, reports Business Insider.

The IRS will disburse the funds according to the direct-deposit information on your latest tax return.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

How To Get Your $1200 Stimulus Check

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model released




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ThomasJankow

Crust Almighty,Resistance, wash your hands RT @4YrsToday: Have you received your COVID-19 stimulus check yet? 8 seconds ago

RoseDaDon0823

🥀🥀🥀 @cashgivezs @Jamorv69 #BreakingNews 📊, everyone who hasn’t received their Stimulus Check or won’t receive one; I wi… https://t.co/tKVCPV0NIZ 13 seconds ago

Ripple13216

Salix Sericea Your stimulus check is basically the minimum amount of money the government is willing to give you to avoid full blown riots. 😉 15 seconds ago

_joshpray

joshpray RT @TheTerrellMims: @_joshpray I took your advice and used the #SummersEve body wash and the #Secret deodorant. I smell like the stimulus c… 16 seconds ago

OnlyGoddessIves

Cheeto Check Extractor 🔪💲 $pend your entire stimulus check on My perfect feet. 💲💲 •findom footfetish shoefetish gdrt• https://t.co/vOznAHjY3y 24 seconds ago

KarenKloker

Karen Kloker RT @AOC: There are a LOT of fake memes going around about the $1200 stimulus checks. Just got asked about it in the elevator. To clarify:… 29 seconds ago

camscics

William Padilla Will your stimulus check get seized? It could come down to where you live https://t.co/VRBoTOtU8z 30 seconds ago

renee47280720

renee❤️ @CNN Or better yet, if you want to donate your stimulus check, @CNN just had a story about people who are laid off… https://t.co/xdjGtSPazr 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.