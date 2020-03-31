Macy's to furlough majority of employees now < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:20s - Published Macy's says it will have to furlough the majority of its 125 K employees. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Macy's to furlough majority of employees BECAUSE OF THE CORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC.THE COMPANY SAYS THAT IT WILLBE MOVING TO AN "ABSOLUTEMINIMUM WORKFORCE" NEEDED TOMAINTAIN BASIC OPERATIONS.MACY'S CLOSED ALL ITS STORESEARLIER THIS MONTH TO FIGHTCOVID-19.GOVERNOR STEVE SISOLAK ISMAKING SURE EVERYONE CAN STAY





Tweets about this DeeDeeTx1953 RT @buddy_dek: Macy's will furlough the majority of its 125,000 employees https://t.co/7YALBFaAda 29 seconds ago SisterlyLove Kohl's will furlough about 85,000 employees, Macy's furloughs majority as retailers cope with significant sales los… https://t.co/QJus6VB2ur 29 seconds ago Zoroaster RT @dailydigger19: INCOMING TIDAL WAVE "Macy's, Kohl's and Gap all said Monday they will STOP PAYING tens of thousands of employees who we… 32 seconds ago SEAN “STAY HOME” CHAMBERLIN RT @seattletimes: UPDATE: Macy's, Kohl's and Gap all said Monday they will stop paying tens of thousands of employees who were thrown out o… 1 minute ago Lisa Shannon Macy's employees will still collect health benefits, but the company said that it is transitioning to an "absolute… https://t.co/bkjvJbBawi 6 minutes ago Shannon Rindt “Affected workers will still get the company-funded health care for at least through May.” This is why we need M… https://t.co/ayWSNZdO3z 13 minutes ago Matthew Kracht RT @fxp123: Kohl's will furlough about 85,000 employees, Macy's furloughs majority as retailers cope with significant sales losses https://… 13 minutes ago Buddy Dek Macy's will furlough the majority of its 125,000 employees https://t.co/7YALBFaAda 13 minutes ago