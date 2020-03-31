Global  

Macy's to furlough majority of employees

Macy's says it will have to furlough the majority of its 125 K employees.
BECAUSE OF THE CORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC.THE COMPANY SAYS THAT IT WILLBE MOVING TO AN "ABSOLUTEMINIMUM WORKFORCE" NEEDED TOMAINTAIN BASIC OPERATIONS.MACY'S CLOSED ALL ITS STORESEARLIER THIS MONTH TO FIGHTCOVID-19.GOVERNOR STEVE SISOLAK ISMAKING SURE EVERYONE CAN STAY




