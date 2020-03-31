Sim Center

Our continuing coverage.

The utc simcenter uses big data to solve bigger problems. "we're a think tank that brings together the right resources.

People knowledge computers and big data to work with others to derive and creates covid-19 solutions."

The program allows local businesses and researchers to digitally experiment ideas.

The goal is to create solutions ready to hit the market.

"right now people think they need to make certain devices.

Whether it's pieces for a ventilator or they think they're going to make a new mask or they're going to use 3-d printing for something but they have to simulate it and study it before they go off and make something."

Stand up "the technology in this is one of the more advance programs in the southeast.

It's computing power matches 200 high end gaming p-c's all working to get her and its data storage represents 2 petabytes.

That's a capacity of 30,000 cell phones within one room."

"medical experts, scientist engineers and small businesses who might want to use computing to solve a problem or provide a solution related to covid-19 they would come to us to work with them on how to put the parts together.

" the center is a data bridge being transported between medicals labs and hospitals and other researchers.

"there are people doing test, analyzing test and in our case we will be working to set up it solutions to help get that data where it needs to go once the test has happened.

And it has to go back to the doctors and the patients."

If you're a local business or researcher looking to work with the simcenter go to wdef.com for more info.

In chattanooga winston reed news 12 now the need for school