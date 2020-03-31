Global  

'The system was not built to handle this': People struggle to get unemployment office on the phone

'The system was not built to handle this': People struggle to get unemployment office on the phone

'The system was not built to handle this': People struggle to get unemployment office on the phone

As hundreds of thousands of people apply for unemployment benefits in Wisconsin, officials say the number of calls to the state office is overwhelming the system.

ON THE CORONAVIRUS HERE INWISCONSIN.FIRST AT 10:00 UNEMPLOYMENTOVERLOAD.115,000 PEOPLE IN THE STATEAPPLIED FOR UNEMPLOYMENTINSURANCE LAST WEEK.THE SYSTEM IS COMPLETELYOVERWHELMED.THOUSANDS OF CALLS RIGHT NOWARE JUST GOING UNANSWERED.NEW TONIGHT STEPHANE SPOKE TOSOME PEOPLE WHO AREDESPERATELY TRYING TO GETHELP.




