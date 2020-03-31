NCAA grants relief for spring sports, denies relief for winter sports

- there's no precedent as to how- the n-c-double-a is - supposed to proceed... in the - event of a pandemic - canceling the entire spring - sports calendar.- but as promised... the governin- body is doing the right thing.- as first reported by the- athletic... the division i- council - has voted in favor of granting- relief, for spring- athletes... as a result of the- corona-virus... otherwise - cutting seasons and careers ver- short.- however... the same eligibility- - - - forgiveness was not given, to - winter athletes... who were als- impacted by - covid-19... just to a lesser- degree.
- financial aid for seniors that- return, are exempt from - financial aid limits... but it'- up to the institution to- determine the amount of aid...- per athlete.- division i council chair "m"- grace calhoun says, quote... th- council's decision gives- individual schools the- flexibility to make decisions a- a campus level... the board of- governors encouraged conference- and schools to take - action in the best interest of- the student-athletes and- their communities... and now- schools have the-