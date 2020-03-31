NCAA grants relief for spring sports, denies relief for winter sports 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published NCAA grants relief for spring sports, denies relief for winter sports There’s no precedent as to how the NCAA is supposed to proceed in the event of a pandemic canceling the entire spring sports calendar, but as promised the governing body is doing the right thing. 0

NCAA grants relief for spring sports, denies relief for winter sports - there's no precedent as to how the n-c-double-a is supposed to proceed... in the event of a pandemic canceling the entire spring sports calendar. But as promised... the governing body is doing the right thing. As first reported by the athletic... the division i council has voted in favor of granting relief, for spring athletes... as a result of the corona-virus... otherwise cutting seasons and careers very short. However... the same eligibility forgiveness was not given, to winter athletes... who were also impacted by covid-19... just to a lesser degree. Financial aid for seniors that return, are exempt from financial aid limits... but it's up to the institution to determine the amount of aid... per athlete. Division i council chair "m" grace calhoun says, quote... the council's decision gives individual schools the flexibility to make decisions at a campus level... the board of governors encouraged conferences and schools to take action in the best interest of the student-athletes and their communities... and now schools have the-





