Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NCAA grants relief for spring sports, denies relief for winter sports

NCAA grants relief for spring sports, denies relief for winter sports

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published < > Embed
NCAA grants relief for spring sports, denies relief for winter sports

NCAA grants relief for spring sports, denies relief for winter sports

There’s no precedent as to how the NCAA is supposed to proceed in the event of a pandemic canceling the entire spring sports calendar, but as promised the governing body is doing the right thing.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

NCAA grants relief for spring sports, denies relief for winter sports

- there's no precedent as to how- the n-c-double-a is - supposed to proceed... in the - event of a pandemic - canceling the entire spring - sports calendar.- but as promised... the governin- body is doing the right thing.- as first reported by the- athletic... the division i- council - has voted in favor of granting- relief, for spring- athletes... as a result of the- corona-virus... otherwise - cutting seasons and careers ver- short.- however... the same eligibility- - - - forgiveness was not given, to - winter athletes... who were als- impacted by - covid-19... just to a lesser- degree.

- financial aid for seniors that- return, are exempt from - financial aid limits... but it'- up to the institution to- determine the amount of aid...- per athlete.- division i council chair "m"- grace calhoun says, quote... th- council's decision gives- individual schools the- flexibility to make decisions a- a campus level... the board of- governors encouraged conference- and schools to take - action in the best interest of- the student-athletes and- their communities... and now- schools have the-




You Might Like


Tweets about this

COABASKETBALL

College of Alameda Men's Basketball RT @NMPecoraro: The NCAA Division I Council on Monday voted to grant all spring student-athletes an extra year of athletic eligibility afte… 22 minutes ago

Kmbrownink

Karen Matney Brown RT @Travis_L_Brown: NCAA committee grants eligibility relief to all Division I spring sport athletes https://t.co/niTPQ6uP6g 1 hour ago

NMPecoraro

Nick Pecoraro The NCAA Division I Council on Monday voted to grant all spring student-athletes an extra year of athletic eligibil… https://t.co/TzfOIBJm7n 1 hour ago

TheJeffTakeWXXV

Jeff Haeger RT @WXXV25: NCAA grants relief for spring sports, denies relief for winter sports https://t.co/gzdzt3J64q 2 hours ago

WXXV25

WXXV 25 NCAA grants relief for spring sports, denies relief for winter sports https://t.co/gzdzt3J64q 2 hours ago

DavidWareHawaii

COVID-19 HAWAII The ruling applies to underclassmen as well as to seniors, but it will be up to individual schools ― and not indivi… https://t.co/Efh5wwZI5N 3 hours ago

PryorStoney

Stoney Pryor RT @AlexMill20: Big News: The NCAA's Division I Council has granted a waiver to extend eligibility for spring-sport student-athletes impact… 3 hours ago

tommydeas

Tommy Deas RT @Tennessean: NCAA Division I Council grants extended eligibility to spring sport athletes affected by coronavirus https://t.co/uksALTULIt 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.