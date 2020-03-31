Global  

COVID-19 survives on masks; Nizamuddin sealed & more: Top 5 stories from HT

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top 5 stories you need to know.

In today’s episode, Sunetra talks about rise of COVID-19 cases in India, a Hong Kong study which says COVID-19 survives on steel, plastic & masks, Delhi’s Nizamuddin area being cordoned off and more.

