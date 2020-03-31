Goats run amok in Welsh town during coronavirus lockdown now < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published Goats run amok in Welsh town during coronavirus lockdown Goats in the Welsh town of Llandudno roam free as without any people, they are confident enough to go anywhere they want during the coronavirus lockdown. 0

