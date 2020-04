Lee's Summit COVID-19 patient shares warning 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 02:40s - Published Lee's Summit COVID-19 patient shares warning 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Lee's Summit COVID-19 patient shares warning ON THE MISSOURI SIDE, 13 PEOPLEHAVE LOST THEIR LIVES.THE STATE NOW HAS MORE THAN ATHOUSAND POSITIVE CASES.ONE OF THOSE POSITIVE CASES, ISA WOMAN FROM LEES SUMMIT.OUR CODY HOLYOKE REACHED OUT TOHER.CODY, SHE’S BEEN BATTLING THISVIRUS FOR NEARLY A MONTH.CODY: THAT’S RIGHT, GOODMORNING.JUST GOT THE WORD FROM DOCTORSSHE SHE HAS IT A WEEK AGO.I’VE BEEN SPEAKING WITH A WOMANNAMED KELSEY MILLER.SHE’S YOUNG.BEFORE GETTING THE VIRUS, SHEWAS HEALTHY.SHE WANTS PEOPLE TO KNOWCORONAVIRUS IS HERE AND PEOPLENEED TO TAKE THIS SERIOUSLY.THESE ARE PICTURES KELSEY SHAREDWITH US FROM HER FACEBOOK PAGEOF HER LAST VISIT TO THEHOSPITAL.SHE’S HAD A COUPLE.YOU CAN SEE ALL THE DISCARDEDPROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT DOCTORS AREUSING.HER STORY STARTED ABOUT THREEWEEKS AGO WHEN SHE REALLY WASN’TFEELING WELL AND WENT TO SEE ADOCTOR THE FIRST TIME.KELSEY SAYS SHE TESTED POSITIVEFOR INFLUENZA-A AT THE TIMEWHICH, BECAUSE OF THE GUIDELINESAT THE TIME, KEPT HER FROM BEINGTESTED FOR COVID-19.BUT IT WASN’T THE FLU.HER SYMPTOMS GOT WORSE.THE FEVER SUBSIDED BUT SHE WASJUST EXHAUSTED AND THE SHORTNESSOF BREATH WAS UNBEARABLE.SHE TELLS ME HER HEART FELT LIKEIT WAS POUNDING OUT OF HERCHEST.KELSEY WENT BACK TO THE E.R.WHERE DOCTORS TOLD HER SHE HADCOVID-19.NOW, SHE SAYS SHE’S AT HOME,ESSENTIALLY LOCKED DOWN WITH HERFAMILY.HER MESSAGE?DON’T THINK THIS CAN’T HAPPEN TOYOU.





You Might Like

Tweets about this