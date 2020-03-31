Macy’s to Furlough Majority of 130,000 Employees Amid Coronavirus Closures 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:15s - Published Macy’s to Furlough Majority of 130,000 Employees Amid Coronavirus Closures On March 30, 'Macy’s Incorporated' announced their decision to furlough a majority of their employees and instead move to the “absolute minimum workforce needed” 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this LTorres RT @nbcwashington: Macy's, Kohl's and Gap Inc. all said they will stop paying tens of thousands of employees who were thrown out of work wh… 28 seconds ago Kevin Cole RT @seattletimes: UPDATE: Macy's, Kohl's and Gap all said Monday they will stop paying tens of thousands of employees who were thrown out o… 33 seconds ago Luis Montes Brito Macy's to furlough majority of its 125,000 workers https://t.co/j5UiuWXW5w vía @Newsday 2 minutes ago MissTree ✝️ 🇺🇸 RT @SaraCarterDC: Macy's To Furlough Majority Of Employees Due To Sales Losses https://t.co/GTruY3zGJA via @SaraCarterDC 4 minutes ago Steff RT @KTLA: Macy's says it will temporarily stop paying tens of thousands of employees who were thrown out of work when the chain closed its… 15 minutes ago