This Day in History:
Eiffel Tower Opens March 31, 1889 Designed by Gustave Eiffel,
the tower was completed in less
than two years, as well as under budget.
Eiffel's design was chosen
among more than 100 others.
The structure is meant as a commemoration
of the centenary of the French Revolution.
At the time of its opening,
it was the tallest man-made
structure in the world.
To complete the iconic structure,
Eiffel faced design skepticism and criticism.
Decades after its construction,
the tower was accepted as a
masterpiece of architecture.
Less than two months after its opening,
the tower would serve as the entrance
to the Paris International Exposition.