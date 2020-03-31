This Day in History: Eiffel Tower Opens March 31, 1889 Designed by Gustave Eiffel, the tower was completed in less than two years, as well as under budget.

Eiffel's design was chosen among more than 100 others.

The structure is meant as a commemoration of the centenary of the French Revolution.

At the time of its opening, it was the tallest man-made structure in the world.

To complete the iconic structure, Eiffel faced design skepticism and criticism.

Decades after its construction, the tower was accepted as a masterpiece of architecture.

Less than two months after its opening, the tower would serve as the entrance to the Paris International Exposition.