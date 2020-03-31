How you can wisely spend your $1,200 stimulus check

There's been a lot of talk about stimulus checks..

And while they haven't arrived yet, many already have plans for the money.

Fox 55's caleb saylor has more on some people's plans and on how to spend the money wisely.

?thanks to covid-19, it's tough time for people throughout the area, but with the new stimulus package announced by president trump, it giving some people some hope danielle campbell helps take care of her sick mother, but her hours at work?

Essentially reduced to zero, so she already has plans for the twelve hundred dollars shel be getting from the government.

Ills basically...i need it.

I mean, i a cleaner, so i am essentia have i don any hours or anything because the company that i work just lost a lot of business.

Simi ar story for kerra cook family.

Her fiance was laid off from his factory job due to a covid-19 shutdown and she the only one working to provide for her two kids i fortunate to be working in my family right now and it would help with like bills and stuff.

Not just for these two, but or every family that been going through this.

Luis knight, his family has been lucky.

Being able to save some money means theyl save their check for a later date eing able to save money kind of puts that into a predicament where you can look at it as, ok i have money for food now and actually since we don get a 40 hour a week paycheck now that we be like ok we have this for rent.

Financial planner colin zwiebel with miller christen and associates here in fort wayne says people should be doing what campbell, cook, and knight are doing.

T should be something that is going to benefit them in the long term, whether it is paying off more debt, paying off a credit card, or putting that money into the market.

This money is like a tax check in that be taxed, but like a tax check, he warns you shouldn spend it on luxury items he worst thing you can do is go buy, say, a new car or a new boat, something likee going ere you to incur a new, on-going debt beca se of this money that coming in to you.

Also says with the stock market being down, now might be the time to invest that money for savings down the road.

In fort wayne, caleb saylor, fox 55 news.