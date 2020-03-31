Tuesday 3/31 Insider Buying Report: INFO, BMCH

Global  

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, IHS Markit's Director, William E.

Ford, made a $1.17M purchase of INFO, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $58.46 a piece.

Ford was up about 6.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with INFO trading as high as $62.28 at last check today.

IHS Markit is trading off about 1.2% on the day Tuesday.

And on Friday, See Remarks David E.

Flitman bought $428,965 worth of BMC Stock Holdings, buying 25,000 shares at a cost of $17.16 a piece.

Before this latest buy, Flitman made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $202,445 shares for a cost of $22.49 a piece.

BMC Stock Holdings is trading up about 0.9% on the day Tuesday.




