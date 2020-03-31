JTS Mortgage Minute 3/31/20 - Housing Updates

Good morning, i'm jeff farnham 1.

J-t-s and company wants our community to know that we are praying for the families affected and the community as a whole.

We believe these trying times will pass.

However, we understand how stressful it has been to navigate through.

When the economy gets into a state like this, working with local businesses is best.

It benefits you and your community socially and economically.

Working with a local, trusted, and experienced lender like j-t-s and company will help invest in your community because we live where we work.

Although we have limited our business contact to phone calls and emails as much as possible, we still add the personal touch you want and need.

Housing update 8.

The fed has pledged to buy approximately 500 billion in the u.s. treasury bonds and 200 billion in government mortgage-backed securities over the coming months.

These actions will allow households who have an fha- insured mortgage to meet the obstacles of covid-19 without the fear of losing their home.

The halting of all foreclosure actions and evictions will provide homeowners with a little peace of mind during these challenging times.

Borrowers affected by covid- 19 who are having difficulty paying their mortgage should reach out to their mortgage providers as soon as possible.

Communication is key during this time and making the call sooner than later is critical.

Refinance 13.

If you are looking to possibly lower your payment or shorten the term of your mortgage, a refinance may be the option for you.

At jts and company we offer refinance options to customers throughout mississippi and alabama.

We can review your mortgage scenario to see if a refinance would be in your best interest.

Refinancing may also help you cash out a portion of your home's equity.

In doing so, you may use that lump sum in any way from debt consolidation to home improvements.

At jts and company we make the process of homebuying simple.

You can call our office to speak to a loan advisor or text jts to 48421 to complete a prequal application.

You can also visit our website at jts dash c o .com to request a free consultation.

Don't wait!

Get this first and most important step out of the way, so you can put in an offer when that home you've been eyeing becomes available.

Jts and company wants to be your lifetime mortgage advisor.

Give us a call and let us help you through your homebuying journey.

There's more than just pushing a button when it comes to getting a mortgage.

At jts and company we keep your goals and needs in mind as we structure your mortgage.

If you're in the market to purchase or refinance a home, remember that jts and company is local.

Trusted.

And experienced.

Thank you for joining me today, be sure to tune in next week!

