Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 8%.

Leading the group were shares of Canadian Natural Resources, up about 21.5% and shares of Cenovus Energy up about 21.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas equipment & services shares, up on the day by about 5.2% as a group, led by PBF Logistics, trading higher by about 26.3% and Genesis Energy, trading higher by about 20.3% on Tuesday.