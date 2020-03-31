Global  

Cardi B wasn't serious about Tiger King fundraising campaign The rapper become a huge fan of 'Tiger King' star Joseph Madonado-Passage after watching the new Netflix documentary he features in and told fans she was going to set up a GoFundMe account to finance a new legal team for him to get him out of jail.

However, she's now backtracked on her pledge, though she still wishes he'd had "better representation" for his court appearance.

Cardi B via Twitter: And it's just as well Cardi wasn't serious about her campaign as a representative for GoFundMe told TMZ that their terms of service state people are unable to use the platform to raise money to fund the defence of anyone convicted of violent crimes.

