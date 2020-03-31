Global  

Dr. Oz Takes A Closer Look At The First 3D Vr Images Of The Lungs Of A Covid-19 Patient.

Video Credit: CBS 62 Detroit - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Dr. Oz speaks with Dr. Keith Mortman, the Chief of Thoracic Surgery at George Washington University Hospital, about the first 3D images of a COVID-19 patient’s lungs, who did not survive.

