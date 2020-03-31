Global  

Coronavirus In Pennsylvania: Sen. Toomey Says He Supports Face Masks For All

Coronavirus In Pennsylvania: Sen. Toomey Says He Supports Face Masks For All

Coronavirus In Pennsylvania: Sen. Toomey Says He Supports Face Masks For All

Sen.

Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania says he is supporting a movement that some Twitter users are talking about under the hashtag, #Masks4All.

Katie Johnston reports.

