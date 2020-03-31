New study shows how much pandemic puts Nevada economy at risk 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:33s - Published New study shows how much pandemic puts Nevada economy at risk A new study from Wallet Hub shows just how much the pandemic puts Nevada's economy at risk. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend New study shows how much pandemic puts Nevada economy at risk TODAY.EVEN AFTER LAWMAKERS PASSED AHISTORIC TWO TRILLION DOLLARSTIMULUS PACKAGE.A NEW STUDY FROM WALLET HUBSHOWS JUST HOW MUCH THEPANDEMIC PUTS NEVADA'S ECONOMYAT ISK.NEVADA IS RANKED THRID WHEN ITCOMES TO INCREASES INUNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS.AND FIFTH WHEN IT COMES TO THENUMBER OF INDUSTRIES IMPACTEDBY THE PANDEMIC.A NEW REPORT FROM THE NEVADADEPARTMENT OF EMPLOYMENT FOUNDTHAT NEVADA WAS ALREADY DOWNMORE THAN 1-THOUSAND JOBS INFEBRUARY....WHILE THE UNEMPLOYEMENT RATESAT AT 3 POINT 9 PERCENT.





