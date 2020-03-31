Global  

Football freestyler keeps public on their feet during lockdown

World record freestyler Ben Nuttall is creating football tutorials on TikTok as a way of helping the public develop their football skills during lockdown.

Nuttall, who holds three world records for various freestyle skills, is teaching his followers one new trick every day to keep people active.

