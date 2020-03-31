Golden Globes Change Film Eligibility Rules The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HPFA) has confirmed it will be implementing changes to its film eligibility rules due to the closure of cinemas as a result of COVID-19.

The organization currently has a rule that states a film must be screened for HPFA members in person in Los Angeles in order to be considered for a nomination.

However, it has now introduced new guidelines which state that the film distributors should contact the HPFA to arrange a screening date, and members must be provided with a link or DVD copy of the film to watch on the date.

Film release rules have also been altered as a result of the virus outbreak.

Usually, movies can only be considered for a nomination if they have been released in cinemas or pay-per-view in Los Angeles for a minimum of seven days beginning before December 31.

But the HPFA will now also consider films that had planned to begin in Los Angeles between March 15 and April 30.