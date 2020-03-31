Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Reunited After a Year Apart

Reunited After a Year Apart

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Reunited After a Year Apart

Reunited After a Year Apart

Occurred on March 24, 2020 / Los Angeles, California, USA Info from Licensor: "Breauna went to Guam, and had just gotten back to LA in the middle of the quarantine.

Boo absolutely adores her and had to be held back till he could run to her and reunite.

She and I are best friends and were not able to hug so her only contact was Boo until the end of quarantine.

Happiest Boo has been since the lockdown started."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.