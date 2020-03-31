Normal People Season 1 trailer - Hulu - Plot synopsis: NORMAL PEOPLE is an exquisite, modern love story about how one person can unexpectedly change another person's life and about how complicated intimacy can be.

It follows Marianne and Connell over several years, as they embark on an on-again/off-again romance that starts at school and continues through college, both testing their relationship as they explore different versions of themselves.

Based on Sally Rooney's best-selling novel.

Directed by Lenny Abrahamson starring Paul Mescal, Daisy Edgar-Jones release date April 29, 2020 (on Hulu)