13 First Alert Las Vegas evening forecast | Mar. 31, 2020
The Mar. 31, 2020, evening weather forecast for Las Vegas.

LET'S GO TO....13 FIRST ALERT METEOROLOGIST.....DANI BECKSTROM FOR A LOOK AT THE FORECAST....CALM, SUNNY CONDITIONS TAKE US INTO THE MIDDLE OF THE WEEK WITH THE WARMING TREND EXPECTED TO BRING US THE FIRST 80+ DEGREE DAY OF 2020 WEDNESDAY BEFORE COOLER CONDITION RETURN TO CLOSE OUT THE WEEK. OVERNIGHT LOWS FALL JUST TO THE MID 50S AHEAD OF WEDNESDAY MORNING WITH MOSTLY CLEAR SKIES AND CALM CONDITIONS. HIGHS WILL CLIMB TO THE LOW 80S WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON WITH WIND GUSTS INCREASING NEAR 30 MPH AS A COLD FRONT APPROACHES THE REGION. THE FRONT WILL KNOCK HIGHS DOWN BY ABOUT 10 DEGREES INTO THURSDAY, WITH HIGHS BACK BELOW AVERAGE IN THE LOW 70S WITH MOSTLY SUNNY TO PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES AND BREEZY WINDS. WE'LL CLIMB BACK TO THE MID TO UPPER 70S FRIDAY AND SATURDAY WITH SUNSHINE AND HIGH CLOUDS. OUR NEXT STORM SYSTEM ARRIVES LATE WEEKEND INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK, BRINGING AN INCREASE OF WIND SPEED, CLOUD COVER, RAIN CHANCE, AND COOLER TEMPERATURES. SCATTERED RAIN IS EXPECTED MONDAY WITH HIGHS FALLING BACK TO THE UPPER 60S.





