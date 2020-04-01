Coronavirus Update: Calls For Ambulances In NYC Breaks Record now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:09s - Published Coronavirus Update: Calls For Ambulances In NYC Breaks Record Calls for ambulances in the city broke a record Monday night, and by 9 p.m. Tuesday, there were already more than 6,000 calls. FDNY EMS workers on the front lines are getting sick, getting backed up and afraid of infecting their families when they get home; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports. 0

