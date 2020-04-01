Brian Lawson Talks Family COVID-19 Scare now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:12s - Published Brian Lawson Talks Family COVID-19 Scare The former NHL player and current TV analyst talks to Mike Max about the pandemic's impact on the NHL, and his family (2:12). WCCO 4 News At 10 – March 31, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this