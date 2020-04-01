Indian police disperse 'cult' followers who gathered ignoring country's lockdown

Police used force to evict followers of a cult, who gathered despite an official 21-day lockdown, to stop the spread of coronavirus in India.

Followers of a self-professed "god-woman", who calls herself “mother of divine power”, had gathered on March 25 to take part in a religious ceremony at Deoria district in North India.

Police rushed in two vans and addressed the gathering with loudspeakers to disperse quietly.

But the followers refused to budge and the “god woman” came out of her home.

She pointed a sword at policemen and asked if they dared to remove her risking her divine wrath.

The police first used mild force to chase her followers away.

They then arrested the woman and took her away in a van.

While being led away the chastened woman was heard saying: "I am coming on my own." Police officials said about 100 people had gathered at the woman's home and more were expected from even neighbouring regions.