Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Florida Democrats push governor for statewide moratorium on evictions until coronavirus pandemic ends

Florida Democrats push governor for statewide moratorium on evictions until coronavirus pandemic ends

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
Florida Democrats push governor for statewide moratorium on evictions until coronavirus pandemic ends

Florida Democrats push governor for statewide moratorium on evictions until coronavirus pandemic ends

According to Zillow, the average rent in Florida is nearly $1,800 a month.

It’s the 10th highest average in the nation.

Story: https://wfts.tv/2wW1Ige

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ringwac

Carol Ringwald @RonDeSantisFL for once do the right thing for all Floridians. Dems push governor to temporarily hold evictions https://t.co/PhpvcjSuTA 1 hour ago

NewsGuyGreg

Greg Angel RT @fineout: Coronavirus is fueling Rick Scott's embrace of government https://t.co/KvRE0gCn20 Some Democrats were surprised at some of Sc… 1 week ago

fineout

Gary Fineout Coronavirus is fueling Rick Scott's embrace of government https://t.co/KvRE0gCn20 Some Democrats were surprised at… https://t.co/BdsIXbm9sG 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.