A Fort Myers woman lost her job due to COVID-19. Now her housing development is trying to kick her out

WANT THE SHUTDOWN TO END UNTIPUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALSDETERMINE IT’S SAFE.AS MANY FLORIDIANS STRUGGLE WITHBILLS TONIGHT, ONE HOUSINGCOMMUNITY IN FORT MYERS ISIMPOSING NEW FINES AND EVENASKING LANDLORDS TO EVICTTENANTTHE COLONNADE AT THE FORUM JUSTRECENTLY PASSED A NEW RULE THATLANDLORDS HAVE TO PAY A THOUSANDDOLLAR SECURITY DEPOSIT, ANDMANY OF THOSE LANDLORDS AREPASSING THE COST ON TO THEIRTENANTS, WHO DON’T HAVE JOBS.FOUR IN YOUR CORNER’S ROB MANCHHAS BEEN INVESTIGATING THE ISSUEAND HAS THIS REPORT FROM FORTMYERS.20-2"There’s no work, we have nojobs, we’re in a crisis, and nowthey’re trying to do that"On Monday, received this emailstating that now, as a new andrenewed tenant, we have to p$1,000 security deposit to theHOA, made out to the Colonnade,and $100 per couple."For Cabrera, that cost is justtoo high.She and her husband have seetheir income dwindle during thepandemic."I applied, yeah unemployment,of course unemployment.

Nanswers and stimulus checks?

Ihaven’t gotten it."The notice from her propertmanager only gives her 14 daysto pay, leaving her with littleoptions."But shortly after our interviewtoday, Gigi reached back out tome, to tell me she’d becontacted by her landlord whotold her the homeowner’sassociation had denied herrenewal request and wanted herout of the house in 10 days."The letter cited violations like"parking on the street" and"improper disposal of trash."That didn’t sound fair, so Ireached out to an attorney tosee if that’s legaAdam Stevens, Real EstatAttorney:"The association is compellithe landlord to do somethingthat is impossible becausethe moratorium on evictions."Real Estate attorney AdStevens says this moratorium wasput in place by the governor,and lasts for 45 days.But he says, even if that lawweren’t in place, an evictionstill can’t happen that quickly."With the notice requirementsin Florida, prior to givingnotice to the tenant, it isimpossible in the state ofFlorida to evict a tenant within10 days."So Gigi should be able to have ahome, for now.But she says the worry hangsover her head every night."It’s unbearable, it’s notright.

It’s injusti