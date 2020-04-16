COVID-19 nurses care for discharged patients

Seen anything like this."THE FAMILY IS NOW HOME IN NEWYORK.*COVID19 NURSE HOME CARE*WE CONTINUE TO SEE NURSES ONTHE FRONT LINES AT HOSPITALS.NOW WE’RE HEARING FROM TWO WHOGO INTO HOMES EVERY DAY TO CAREFOR COVID-19 PATIENTS.JEN BISRAM HAS THEIR STORY.*PKG COVID19 NURSE HOME CARE*Caring for Covid-19 patientscoming home.(sot - nurse, Ruthie - TONS -130 - 1:53)I have to say that every daythat a patient comes home forhome-care I do a high-five...imjust so happy they are stableenough to come home.

58-year oldRuth Caballero is a nurse withVisiting Nurse Service of NewYork.

She’s been caring forpatients discharged from thehospital, and in their homes for20-years.

These days, she’s beenhelping patients recover fromthe coronavirus...and it startsbefore she walks through theirdoors.(sot - Ruthie - 4:43)I have on all the PPE, thegown, hair mask, face masks,gloves..foot cover.(sot - 7:53)The patients are verydebilitated ...weak ..family notaware how weak they are prior tocome home ...my job medical careand teaching to get themstronger.

The Harlem mother ofthree says she does worry aboutspreading the virus to her ownfamily...but she takes everyprecaution when she gets home.(sot - Gregory Fargas - 4:30TONS 133)I do have a fear of bringingcovid-19 home to my family.43-year old Gregory Fargas,who’s also a home-care nursewith Visiting Nurse Service ofNew York, has fears too, butsays..(sot - 4:55)I am a nurse and that’s my roleand that’s my calling.

TheBrooklyn father of two, has beenseeing about four covid-19patients a day, at their homes.(sot -2:25)A lot of patients we have beereceiving from the hospital theyhave not been fully recovered...a lot of them have fevers arefatigued.

Most of theat-home-patients are chronicallyill, frail, elderly, disabled ortoo sick or weak to leaves theirhomes...especially the onesrecovering from covid-19 ....andthat’s where these home-healthcare heroes come in day afterday..(sot - Ruthie - 2:08)Even though they are stillpositive they are exceptionalbecause they survived.they surviv