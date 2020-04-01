Watch: Bhopal cop sings ‘Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaye’ to spread awareness 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 00:58s - Published Watch: Bhopal cop sings ‘Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaye’ to spread awareness Amid virus outbreak, cops spread awareness with the help of a Bollywood number. A cop on duty in Bhopal sang a Bollywood song ‘Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaye’. The song is from Aamir Khan’s popular film Sarfarosh. India has reported over 1600 positive COVID-19 cases in India so far. Watch the video for more. 0

