Dua Lipa had 'fun' with Future Nostalgia to block out second album anxiety now < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:18s - Published Dua Lipa had 'fun' with Future Nostalgia to block out second album anxiety Dua Lipa has revealed that she made the process of her second album 'Future Nostalgia' as "fun" as possible to block out the anxiety of it being her difficult second record. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this