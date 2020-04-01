Geordies stage a mass ‘isolation disco’ during the coronavirus lockdown now < > Embed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published Geordies stage a mass ‘isolation disco’ during the coronavirus lockdown Amazing drone footage shows hundreds of party-loving Geordies throwing an impromptu 'isolation disco' to cheer themselves up during the coronavirus lockdown.Residents living in apartment blocks on both sides of the River Tyne co-ordinated a huge dance party last Saturday (28/3) night on social media. Uplifting footage of the party was captured by resident Billy Bone who flew a drone out of his kitchen window in South Shields.Billy, 35, who runs aerial drone videography company Above The Action, said: "It was the first weekend of lockdown and we're bored in the house. "I looked out of our window and saw that everyone across the water was having a party other than us."My girlfriend Rebecca contacted everyone in our apartment block and set up a WhatsApp group and co-ordinated a party."We told them at 8.30pm to get their disco lights on and play the same song 'Saturday Night' and we're all going to have a big party."The stunning video shows people in apartments on North and South Shields joining together for a huge lockdown party.The so-called 'isolation disco' has now gone viral with more than 30,000 people sharing and viewing the video online.Billy, who is in lockdown with his girlfriend Rebecca Turnbull, 31, added: "It's gone mad. "The isolation disco was started by two guys Scott and Graham who live in the opposite apartment block and now they've got people in Australia wanting to join in next time we have a disco."Party-loving residents plan to have three discos a week during the coronavirus lockdown.The isolation party footage can be seen on abovetheaction.co.uk 0

