Life returns to normal in city near Wuhan after coronavirus outbreak slows

A local resident documented their life returning to normal in Yichang, a city near Wuhan, after coronavirus outbreak slowed in the country on March 29.

Wanda Plaza, a big shopping mall, is being reopened and shoppers with face masks queuing to scan their health QR codes to enter.

Starbucks, Uniqlo, Lego, Levi's and other shops inside the mall were open and dozens of shoppers were seen walking around in different floors.

Uniformed delivery men are also seen waiting outside the food stores, with vehicles running on the road and commuters waiting for buses at a stop.

According to reports, as of 5 p.m.

On April 1, there are only 2932 confirmed coronavirus cases in China.




