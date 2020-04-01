NHS Nightingale receives oxygen delivery

A temporary 4,000-bed facility at London's ExCeL convention centre, named NHS Nightingale, is due to open this week - despite building work only starting last Wednesday - in a rush to increase numbers of available hospital beds before the peak of the coronavirus outbreak hits the health service.

Containing over 3000 beds, the hospital will be one of the largest in the world and will require thousands of staff to operate.

Expected to open this week, the facility received a delivery of oxygen tanks today.

Report by Keaneyn.

