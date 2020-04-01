Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NHS Nightingale receives oxygen delivery

NHS Nightingale receives oxygen delivery

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 03:11s - Published < > Embed
NHS Nightingale receives oxygen delivery

NHS Nightingale receives oxygen delivery

A temporary 4,000-bed facility at London's ExCeL convention centre, named NHS Nightingale, is due to open this week - despite building work only starting last Wednesday - in a rush to increase numbers of available hospital beds before the peak of the coronavirus outbreak hits the health service.

Containing over 3000 beds, the hospital will be one of the largest in the world and will require thousands of staff to operate.

Expected to open this week, the facility received a delivery of oxygen tanks today.

Report by Keaneyn.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.